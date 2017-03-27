Sarri v Allegri: Who should have been named best Serie A coach?

After guiding Napoli to a second place finish in Serie A last season, Maurizio Sarri was given the prestigious Panchina d’Oro – Golden Bench – which celebrates the best coach in Italian football.

Yet, despite winning Serie A at a canter, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri only found himself in second place, with Eusebio Di Francesco of Sassuolo in third.

“Usually awards don’t bring me satisfaction, but this excites me because it was voted for by coaches,” Sarri told the press.

“Five years ago I was in Serie C, it’s extraordinary. I thank my staff, at Empoli then Napoli and two people – Marcello Carli and Cristiano Giuntoli.”

Of the 61 coaches who voted, Sarri received 25 votes, Allegri managed 22 and Di Francesco trailing with seven.

