Sassuolo admit Berardi could make Inter move

Domenico Berardi could be set to join Inter this summer for the right price, Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has admitted.

After breaking through at the Neroverdi in 2012, the 22-year-old has continually been linked with a move away from the club and this could be the transfer window when he does finally depart.

“There has been no offer submitted yet for Berardi,” Carnevali told Mediaset Premium. “We expect one could arrive though and when big clubs are interested in your players, it is a good thing because it shows that our team has some great players.

“In the summer, we will make the necessary assessments of all of our players, including Berardi. We decided last year that we wanted to keep him instead of having him join Juventus so this summer, we will assess the situation again.

“We will talk to him when the season is finished but what I’ll say is that we want to do well and we will not let our most valuable players go easily. I read all of the numbers in relation to him but when there is a will to do the transfer, then we will make the right decision.”