Sassuolo midfielder denies AC Milan approach

After AC Milan became the latest club to be linked with his client, the agent of Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has admitted the Rossoneri have made no formal offers, but could be an option in the future.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with a number of stellar performances for the Neroverdi, which has seen the likes of Juventus and former club Roma express an interest in him.

Milan have now been suggested as a possible destination at the end of the season, but agent Giampiero Pocetta insisted no offers had been made by the Diavolo.

“Like a lot of teams, there was nothing concrete from Milan,” Pocetta told MilanNews. “I’m not surprised that Milan have set their sights on him though.

“He has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations and we are talking about a high-profile footballer. It is normal that big teams would be interested in him now.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, we are still in March, so I don’t think Milan must try to sign Pellegrini today,” Pocetta continued.

“Let’s see what happens. The priority for him at the moment is to continue improving and finish the season well. Then we will evaluate the whole situation with Sassuolo.”

Pellegrini, a Roma youth team graduate, has scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for Sassuolo since joining from the Giallorossi in 2015.