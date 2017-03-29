Sassuolo starlets claim Viareggio Cup title

The prestigious Viareggio Cup has been won by Sassuolo, following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Empoli in the final on Wednesday.

During both the quarter-final against Inter and the semi-final against Torino, the Neroverdi had been forced to rely on their ability from the spot and that proved to be the case once more in the showpiece match.

Claude Adjapong had put Sassuolo ahead in the final, only for them to fall behind thanks to goals from Alessio Zini and Carlo Manicone.

However, a late goal from Gianluca Scamacca, back in Italy after leaving Roma for PSV at the age of 16, saved the day for Sassuolo and he proved to be the hero in the shootout too as he scored the vital kick to claim the title.

It is the first time that the Neroverdi have ever claimed victory at Viareggio, while the woe for the Tuscan club continues in the competition as they have now fallen to their fourth defeat in the final, although they did claim victory on one occasion in 2001.