Sampdoria starlet to hold talks with Arsenal and Tottenham

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign highly-rated Sampdoria youngster Patrik Shick.

Although the 21-year-old only joined the Blucerchiati from Sparta Prague last year, his standout performances have quickly attracted the attention of a number of clubs around Europe.

In Serie A alone, Juventus and Inter are interested in the Czech Republic international but they now face stiff competition if they do attempt to make a move to sign the Sampdoria striker.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Shick’s agent will meet with representatives of both Arsenal and Spurs on Wednesday as they hold initial talks regarding their interest in the forward.

Schick will not come cheap though and under the terms of his current deal at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, it will take an offer of €25 million to activate his release clause.

During his debut season in Italian football, the forward has made a total of 26 appearances in domestic competition, scoring nine times and providing two assists.