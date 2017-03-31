Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 30
Serie A is set to return on Saturday afternoon after the season’s final international break, with some mouthwatering fixtures to fill the weekend.
Two of Italy’s top three go head-to-head in Naples, with a number of other interesting fixtures dotted around the peninsula that are worth keeping an eye on.
Here are five things to look out for in Serie A this week.
The islanders meet
Palermo play host to Cagliari at the Stadio Renzo Barbera on Sunday in what, on the surface, might not seem like the most interesting fixture.
However, the Rosanero have not lost to the Sardinians at home in their last seven meetings, winning five and drawing just two of these.
Goals could be hard to come by in Sicily, unfortunately, with Cagliari failing to score in either of their last two games, but the Rossoblu haven’t gone three consecutive matches without finding the net since December 2014.
Palermo will have their own problems in attack, with Alessandro Diamanti missing out. The former Italy international leads the Rosanero’s assist charts this season, with five to his name.