Serie A officially guaranteed four Champions League spots

UEFA have confirmed that Serie A has been granted four automatic Champions League places, commencing in the 2018/19 season.

That much has been guaranteed no matter what happens in the final stages of this season’s Champions League and Europa League campaign, although Juventus are the only Italian side left standing in continental competition.

“Under the revised access lists for the revamped European club competitions from 2018, the top four nations in the association rankings will each receive four guaranteed places in the Champions League group stage,” read a UEFA statement.

“The countries ranked fifth and six gain two group berths plus a qualifying spot for the club finishing third.”

Spain, Germany, England and Italy will be the top four associations no matter what happens between now and the end of the season, with France in fifth and Russia in the top six for the first time in seven years after overtaking Portugal in the co-efficient rankings.

The nations ranked from seven to 10 (Portugal, Ukraine, Belgium and Turkey) will all receive one automatic group stage spot and one additional qualifying spot.