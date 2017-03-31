Torino outcast could replace Deulofeu at AC Milan

Gerard Deulofeu’s time at AC Milan could come to an end this summer, and it looks as though the Rossoneri could replace him with Torino’s Adem Ljajic.

With every passing day it looks as though Barcelona will exercise their €13 million buy-back clause and welcome the Everton loanee back to Catalonia, meaning the Diavolo are already on the look out for possible replacements.

Calciomercato.it reports Ljajic could be the man to step in, as the Serbian has failed to settle at Torino despite only joining last summer. The move would signal a return to the Lombardy region for the 25-year-old, as he spent last season on loan at Milan rivals Inter.

A transfer to the San Siro would also result in a reunion between Ljajic and Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella, as the duo worked together at Fiorentina during the 2012/13 campaign – a season that saw the Serbian score 11 times in 28 matches.

Ljajic has netted six goals in 24 Serie A appearances for the Granata this season.

