Crocked Tottenham winger on Inter’s radar

Inter are considering a potential summer swoop for injured Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela, who looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The Argentine has been sidelined since the end of October with a troublesome hip injury, which forced him to return to his old haunt in Rome to undergo treatment on the problem.

With Lamela still no closer to returning to training for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, he is now unlikely to return to action before the end of the campaign, which has led to speculation about his future.

The Daily Mail report that Inter are among the club’s interest in taking the former Roma ace off Spurs’ hands this summer, in the event that they are willing to sell the winger.

While the London club have focused on tying down a number of their stars such as Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris down to new contracts, no such talks have been forthcoming with Lamela, whose current €75,000 per week deal expires in 2020.

Lamela, who was a standout during his two seasons at the Stadio Olimpico with the Giallorossi, has made just 14 appearances for Spurs during the current season.