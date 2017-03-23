Ventura calls for aggressive Italy against Albania

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura expects his side to be tested early and often on Friday, as the Azzurri welcome Albania to Palermo in 2018 World Cup qualifying action.

Currently level on points with Spain after four matches, the former Torino boss made it clear his side can’t take it easy against an Albanian side that are ready to impress.

“The pitch will tell us [whether we are aggressive] but I hope to see a good Italy,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I want us to be at 100 percent, because playing at 50 or 60 percent won’t be enough. In order to come out on top in such a delicate match, that is what we need.

“We will be taking on an Albania side that, regardless of their technical abilities, will approach these 90 minutes as a chance to make history. It’s clear what this match means to Albania and [coach Gianni] De Biasi.”

Italy sit atop Group G with Spain – who take on Israel on Friday – and Ventura made it clear he hopes La Furia Roja have a tough time.

“I hope Spain encounter some problems against Israel,” he continued. “There are no easy matches.

“Israel’s only loss came against us, and they’ve won the remainder of their matches. That is why a win against Albania would take on even more importance, as we would either stay close to Spain or increase our lead over Israel.”

Ventura took over as Italy coach in July 2016, and has recorded three wins, two draws and a loss in six matches.