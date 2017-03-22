Giampiero Ventura speeds up Italy evolution with latest squad selection

Despite the presence of some veterans, the Azzurri tactician has chosen plenty of youngsters from provincial clubs for his latest Italian squad, and they are players that would surprise even those who follow calcio regularly

While there are some experienced heads in the latest Italy squad, Azzurri coach Giampiero Ventura is also giving more opportunities to peninsula’s latest generation of starlets for the upcoming international break.

The Italians will face Albania on March 24 at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo for a 2018 World Cup qualifier and then play against the Netherlands four days later at the Amsterdam Arena in a friendly. For the fixtures, Ventura is expected to stick with his preferred 4-2-4 formation, which the new generation should be able to adapt to.

Among his newest selections for international duty are SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret, Atalanta duo Leonardo Spinazzola and Andrea Petagna, as well as Bologna winger Simone Verdi, four players who are intriguing choices for Italy for different reasons.

Meret was chosen just days before he turned 20 and he has been picked to fill the void left by injured Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin in the squad. The Friulian is on loan at SPAL from Udinese, where he would have been third choice behind Orestis Karnezis and Simone Scuffet if he stayed.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation for the Biancazzurri, who are on top of Serie B in their first campaign in the cadetti since 1992-93, and it seems that he has already surpassed fellow prodigy Scuffet, who was selected for the Italy Under-21 squad.

Originally Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini was picked for the Italian side but he came off injured in his team’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League so 21-year-old Petagna has been promoted from the Azzurrini to the Azzurri.

Statistically, Petagna’s record does not look overly impressive. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 25 Serie A games for La Dea and has failed to score in three internationals for the Italy U21 team.

Despite the statistics, he has had an impressive season which is largely due to the role he plays at club level under Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Petagna is a striker who works hard for the team, holds the ball up, and links-up well with his teammates.

While Petagna is the ultimate team player, Verdi from Bologna is a gifted individual who has taken time to find his feet. The 24-year-old was an AC Milan youth product who had been loaned out to a plethora of clubs but impressed in a loan spell in the second half of the 2015-16 season with Carpi.

Bologna acquired him from AC Milan in the summer of 2016 and he has been in impressive form when he has been fit. He scored four goals in nine Serie A games for the Felsinei before suffering an ankle injury but on Sunday he scored a goal and created another in his club’s 4-1 victory against Chievo.

In addition to the first-time selections, Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini and Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano have been selected for the Italian squad as they wait to make their senior debuts for the national team.

Twenty-two-year-old Gagliardini could start against Albania if Daniele De Rossi is not fit and Politano has been united with former Neroverdi teammate Nicola Sansone. Although the mercurial Domenico Berardi still hasn’t earned an Azzurri call-up, it is a testament to Sassuolo’s ability to identify and develop young Italian talent that his fellow wingers have been selected to play for Italy.

Ventura was brought in to rejuvenate the Italian national team. In his earlier squads, he made small steps but this latest Azzurri team suggests that the team is further evolving.