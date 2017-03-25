Verratti closes the door on Barcelona move

It doesn’t look as though Marco Verratti will be leaving PSG for Barcelona anytime soon, as the Italian made it clear he is happy at the French side.

The diminutive midfielder put in a standout performance for the Azzurri on Friday, leading the way in the middle of the park en route to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Albania.

Verratti has been linked with moves to several of Europe’s top clubs in recent weeks, specifically Barcelona, but the Italian stated he has no intention of leaving PSG.

“I’m happy in Paris,” he told Rai Sport after the match.

“There is a great project and I think that I will still be playing for PSG next season.”

Verratti has established himself as a key figure for the Ligue 1 giants since joining from Pescara in 2012, netting five goals in 190 total appearances.

