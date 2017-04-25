AC Milan duo set for summer exit

Leonel Vangioni and Luca Antonelli are expected to leave AC Milan this summer after failing to establish themselves under Vincenzo Montella this season.

The Rossoneri currently sit sixth in the Serie A standings, and while they harboured hopes of Champions League qualification prior to the campaign, the Italian tactician is expected to get another crack at that goal next season by new owner Yonghong Li.

As a result the first team is expected to be overhauled in order to bring Milan back to Europe, and Tuttosport reports both Vangioni and Antonelli will make way for new faces.

The former River Plate full-back has started in just seven Serie A matches, and it’s believed Genoa are interested in securing his services. As for Antonelli, who has been limited to just three league starts, his future remains uncertain, though it’s clear Montella has no place for him in the first team.

On the other side of the equation, Ignazio Abate and Davide Calabria are expected to remain with the Rossoneri, while Mattia De Sciglio’s future hangs in the balance amidst reported interest from Juventus.

Milan take on Crotone on Sunday.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!