AC Milan keeping tabs on young Italian duo

New AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is in the stands for Atalanta-Bologna, with Andrea Conti and Adam Masina the reason for his visit.

The two youngsters are on the radars of several Serie A clubs thanks to their strong form this campaign, and it seems like the Rossoneri are stepping up their interest.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the new director travelled to Bergamo to see the duo in person, as Milan ponder a move for the pair this summer.

The Rossoneri were recently purchased by Yonghong Li, and it’s expected the first team will undergo a bit of an overhaul in order to help push the club back to the top of Serie A.

Conti has become a key man for Atalanta this season, netting five goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, while Masina has four goals in 93 appearances for Bologna since making his debut in 2013.

