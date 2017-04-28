AC Milan overtake Inter in race for Lazio star

Lazio and AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement regarding the sale of Stefan de Vrij, and it could leave Inter out of the mix for the Dutchman.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave the capital club the summer after three seasons in Rome, with the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri topping the list of potential suitors.

Although reports indicate Inter have an agreement in place with De Vrij, they still have to work out a transfer fee with Lazio, something Milan have already secured according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report suggests the Rossoneri and the Aquile have a deal in place for €25 million, while a contract worth €4m a year over four seasons is being drawn up for the defender.

It remains to be seen whether the Dutchman agrees to the terms or how Inter will respond to the news, as they have also been heavily linked with a move for Roma’s Kostas Manolas in recent months.

De Vrij has made 67 appearances in all competitions for Lazio since joining from Feyenoord in 2014.

