AC Milan Player Ratings: Suso continues to shine

In the first Derby della Madonnina to experience a midday kick-off in Serie A, AC Milan took on neighbours Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and secured a last-gasp draw with their neighbours.

With Spaniard Suso pulling the strings for the Rossoneri once more, it was the surprising centre-back duo Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata who netted to rescue the match.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6 – Nervy

Early in the match the young goalkeeper took a heavy touch that nearly let in Inter striker Mauro Icardi and possibly could have done better with the first goal, but had little to worry him overall.

Davide Calabria – 6 – Positive

With Milan in the ascendency early on, the young full-back was full of positive running, however, allowed Ivan Perisic past him too easily as the Nerazzurri doubled their lead.

Cristian Zapata – 6.5 – Mixed

A commanding performance from the Colombia maybe lead to the centre-back making an overzealous attempt to win a header ahead of the second Inter goal, but then went and scored the equaliser.

Alessio Romagnoli – 7 – Solid

Did little wrong at the heart of the Rossoneri defence and topped a disappointing result with the first goal in this Derby della Madonnina comeback.

Mattia De Sciglio – 6 – Struggled

Looked a little off the pace, making some poor clearances early on, and should have done better to hold off Candreva for the opening goal of the match.

Juraj Kucka – 5.5 – Quiet

The Slovakian made little impact from midfield, with his biggest contribution arguably the dive, for which he was booked, moments before the Inter opener.

Jose Sosa – 6 – Sleepy

Could have given Milan the lead had he been more decisive when breaking into the Inter box and was caught napping on the ball too often. Lucky to last 73 minutes.

Mati Fernandez – 6.5 – Busy

Volleyed over from just six yards as the Rossoneri swarmed around the Inter penalty area within the opening seconds, but got over that disappointment and was full of running in midfield.

Suso – 8 – Creative

Just like in November, the Spaniard was a source of creativity for Milan, whether driving forward with the ball or through clever distribution. Forced Handanovic into a save from long range and played a major role in both goals.

Carlos Bacca – 6 – Frustrated

Once again the South American was full of running at the tip of the Rossoneri attack, but never really received the delivery that his darts forward deserved.

Gerard Deulofeu – 7.5 – Productive

In his first taste of the Derby della Madonnina, the Everton loanee was clearly looking to make an impact and was Milan’s best player on the day with his trickery and direct running.

Substitutes

Manuel Locatelli (62 minutes) – 6 – Bright

Was an interesting decision by coach Vincenzo Montella given Milan were chasing the game, but did all that was required of him in improving their distribution from midfield.

Gianluca Lapadula (74 minutes) – 6 – Determined

The striker’s introduction looked too late to change the game, but showed plenty of endeavour as he helped drive the team towards a late recovery.

Lucas Ocampos (81 minutes) – N/A

