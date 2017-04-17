AC Milan reach verbal agreement with Chelsea midfielder

Cesc Fabregas could be AC Milan’s first summer signing with reports stating the two parties have a verbal agreement in place regarding a transfer.

The Rossoneri were recently purchased by Yonghong Li, and several fresh faces are expected to be acquired in order to restore the club to past glories.

One of those names could be Fabregas, with the Daily Star reporting Milan have received the Chelsea midfielder’s blessing regarding a move.

However, personal terms and a transfer fee have yet to be negotiated, with reports stating the Blues are holding out for at least €25 million for the former Barcelona man.

Add in the fact that Fabregas is keen to secure wages of at least €4.5m a campaign, and it remains to be seen whether a deal will be completed in the near future.

Chelsea currently sit atop the Premier League standings with six matches remaining, though Fabregas has only started in nine of those contests.

