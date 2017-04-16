AC Milan set to lose Deulofeu as Barcelona have decided his future

AC Milan’s chances of keeping Gerard Deulofeu beyond this season look to be fading fast with Barcelona reportedly deciding to bring him back to the Camp Nou.

Since moving to the San Siro on loan from Everton in January, Deulofeu has consistently been one of the Rossoneri’s best performers each weekend.

“We consider Deulofeu an option for the future,” Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez told TV3 after their 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.

When questioned if Deulofeu could re-join Barcelona in the summer, Fernandez emphatically replied: “Yes, yes.”

Deulofeu has a buy-back clause of €12 million which was inserted when Everton made a permanent move for the player in 2015.

In 12 appearances in Serie A, Deulofeu has managing two goals and was Milan’s standout player as they snatched a late draw against rivals Inter on Saturday.

