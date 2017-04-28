AC Milan step up pursuit of Napoli full-back

Faouzi Ghoulam’s Napoli future remains in the balance, and it appears AC Milan are stepping up their efforts in order to bring him to the San Siro this summer.

Despite becoming a first team regular under Maurizio Sarri, the Algerian looks set to leave the Partenopei with reports he’s unwilling to extend his contract past 2018.

As a result Napoli could cash in on Ghoulam rather than lose him for free next summer, and Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has met with the Algerian’s representatives regarding a switch.

The Azzurri are holding out for €15 million in order to let the former Saint-Etienne man go, while Milan are prepared to offer a five-year contract worth €2m a season plus bonuses to get their man.

Ghoulam has failed to hit the back of the net in 131 appearances in all competitions for Napoli since joining the club in 2014.

