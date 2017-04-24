AC Milan tracking Croatian starlet

Labelled by many as the new Mateo Kovacic, Matej Santek could land in Italy this summer with word that AC Milan are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old.

Several new faces are expected to be brought in at the San Siro after the recent sale to Yonghong Li, as the Rossoneri look to return to the upper echelons of Italian football.

One of those names linked with a move to Milan is Kovacic, but with Real Madrid yet to decide on his future, the Rossoneri have already taken steps to land another Croatian starlet in Santek.

Despite only being 17, the midfielder has already become captain of the Under-19 Croatian national team, and as a result Milan are hoping to beat out interest from other clubs in order to secure his signature.

Santek has featured in six matches for U19 side, and recently took part in three matches at the Viareggio Cup with Rijeka.

