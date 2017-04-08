AC Milan winger headed back to Barcelona

Gerard Deulofeu’s playing future looks to have been decided, as reports out of Spain suggest Barcelona will bring the AC Milan winger back to Catalonia.

The Blaugrana will welcome in a new coach this summer, as Luis Enrique has already made it clear he will leave the club, but it looks as though whoever is hired will have the 23-year-old at their disposal.

That’s because Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona management will exercise their €12 million clause to sign Deulofeu back from Everton, who currently own the player.

Although the winger joined Milan on loan in January, the Italian side hold no option to make the move permanent.

As a result Barcelona, who originally sold Deulofeu to Everton for €6m, will bring him back, though it will be left to the new Blaugrana coach to decide whether to keep the Spaniard.

Deulofeu has netted one goal in nine Serie A matches for Milan, with his strong play resulting in a call-up to the Spanish national team.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!