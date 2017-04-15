AC Milan winger may refuse Barcelona return

Gerard Deulofeu may not return to Barcelona this summer with reports suggesting the winger may say no to the move.

Currently owned by Everton but on loan at AC Milan, the Spaniard has seemingly found a home at the San Siro due to his strong play since January.

Reports suggest Barcelona are set to exercise their €12 million option to sign Deulofeu due to his return to form, though Mundo Deportivo suggests the deal may not be quite as straightforward as it seems.

With Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez likely to start for Barcelona for the foreseeable future, the winger may find first team opportunities hard to come by.

As a result Deulofeu could turn down the opportunity to return to the side where he began his professional career, with Milan keen to keep him in Italy should that scenario play out.

Deulofeu has netted two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Milan.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!