AC Milan winger on Manchester City radar

Manchester City are in the mix to land Lucas Ocampos at the end of the season.

The Argentine joined AC Milan on loan in January, but he has struggled to make his mark at the San Siro after spending the first six months of the season at Genoa.

As a result he could be on the move once again this summer, as Le 10 Sport reports Pep Guardiola is a fan of the 22-year-old.

A permanent move would have to be negotiated with Marseille however, as the French side still own Ocampos’ registration rights.

Since joining Milan in January, the 22-year-old has failed to score, though he did find the back of the net three times in 14 Serie A matches for Genoa.

Ocampos netted seven goals in 42 appearances for Marseille during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 season.

