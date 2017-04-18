Allegri: Barcelona can’t fix their weaknesses in a week

The problems within the Barcelona defence can’t be fixed in a week, according to Massimiliano Allegri who hopes to see Juventus exploit it once more.

Issues in the Blaugrana rearguard were in evidence during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Turin.

Paulo Dybala twice capitalised on them and Giorgio Chiellini added a second half header to put the Bianconeri in pole position with a 3-0 lead prior to Wednesday night’s clash at the Camp Nou.

“In order to go through, we must be very focused, maintaining our composure and being clinical in front of goal,” Allegri told reporters. “The weaknesses in the Barcelona defence can’t have been resolved in a week.

“We have great respect for Barcelona and will need to put in the kind of performance that we did in Turin. We must be very good both defensively and offensively.

“It is important that we also realise that we haven’t won anything yet and the game against Barcelona is just an important opportunity for us to get to the final in Cardiff.”

In pointing out what has changed for Juventus in Europe during his time in charge of the club that makes them such a force, the former AC Milan boss was keen to point out that the winning mentality has been key for the Italian champions.

“After three years, it is normal to have a bond with this competition,” Allegri added. “The growth began six years ago and it has continued with this team. I only hoped to continue it.

“The strength of a great team is also knowing when you don’t celebrate. In the Champions League, there is no time to take your foot off the pedal. We know that the game is only won when the referee whistles.”