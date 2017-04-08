Allegri edging closer to Juventus extension

Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri are expected to continue their relationship for the foreseeable future, as the Italian is close to signing a new contract.

Arsenal and Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the Livorno native, who’s deal expires in 2018, with Arsene Wenger expected to depart the Gunners and Luis Enrique having already his announced his exit from the Blaugrana at season’s end.

However both teams will have to look elsewhere to fill their vacancies according to La Stampa, as it looks like Allegri and Juventus are close to agreeing on an extension that will run until 2020.

It’s believed a new deal could be finalized as soon as this week, with the former AC Milan boss possibly putting pen to paper right after the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Allegri took over from Antonio Conte at Juve in 2014. Since then he has led the club to two Scudetti and a Champions League final.

