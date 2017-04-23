Allegri: Genoa clash decisive in Juventus’ Scudetto hopes

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has declared that Sunday’s match against Genoa could prove crucial in the hunt for the Serie A title.

The Bianconeri currently sit top as they seek a sixth consecutive title, and hold an eight point cushion over Roma with just six matches remaining.

Despite being in such a healthy position in Serie A, reaching the final of the Coppa Italia and defeating Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, Allegri warned that nothing was won yet. The former AC Milan coach demanded complete focus on Genoa from his players, but suggested that victory could put the title beyond the reach of Roma.

“Tomorrow is the match that could decide the championship,” Allegri told the assembled press on Saturday. “The biggest danger is to lose intensity after the match against Barcelona.

“We have not won the league yet, we haven’t won the Coppa Italia or even the Champions League. Victory tomorrow would allow us to maintain our advantage, and give us the benefit of being able to lose twice. Roma can still get to 90 points, so we have to stay focused.”

With Roma not taking on Pescara until Monday evening, Juventus have the chance to extend their lead at the top to 11 points. However, in the corresponding fixture in November, Genoa thrashed the Bianconeri 3-1.