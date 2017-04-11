Allegri: Juventus took first step towards final

Following his side’s 3-0 win over Barcelona, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insisted it was a major step towards the final.

The Bianconeri haven’t appeared in the Champions League showpiece game since 2015, when the Blaugrana ended their adventure in Berlin with a 3-1 win.

However, they gained some measure of revenge for that loss thanks to a first half Paulo Dybala brace and second half header from Giorgio Chiellini.

“It is the first step towards the final, although we know that it will be tough in Barcelona,” Allegri told Premium Sport. “This is a Juventus side with great ability and all of our players fight for each other.

“We are progressing on a path which makes me very happy. The club has taken some important steps and now I think we are respected across Europe.

“If Barcelona didn’t do well, it is because of our merits and how well we played. When they had the ball, we didn’t give them much space and in attack we did very well.”

Allegri also reserved special praise for his two-goal hero, with Dybala’s two clinical finishes sending the Italian champions well on their way to victory.

“I think that he played an extraordinary game,” added Allegri. “His finishing was excellent.”