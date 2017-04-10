Allegri: Juventus quartet will play against Barcelona

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri won’t be fielding a defensive formation when the Bianconeri welcome Barcelona to Turin for their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The two 2015 finalists will renew pleasantries once again, this time at the quarter-final stage, though the Italians will no doubt be out for revenge after falling 3-1 to the Blaugrana in Berlin two years ago.

Despite Barcelona’s wealth of attacking talent, Allegri made it clear his team won’t be sitting back after announcing that Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain will all start on Tuesday.

“I won’t tell you what our formation will be tomorrow, but the four attacking players will play,” he told the assembled press.

“I don’t see why I would have to drop them as we are playing a big match, and we must show ambition in order to go through. It will be tough because Barcelona remain the best team in the world, and their attacking trio always guarantee goals.

“However we are strong, as we’ve grown in terms of our experience and confidence. Juventus must be used to playing in these matches and we certainly are, though we know the difficulties we will encounter.”

Although Allegri will be looking for his men to score at home, he made it clear they must keep the tie open ahead of next week’s return leg at the Camp Nou.

“Barcelona leave a lot of open space and we must take advantage of that,” he added. “The important thing will be to keep our hopes of qualification alive, as anything can happen in football.

“We are talking about a very balanced tie. Usually you focus on not conceding at home but against them that is impossible, so our goal for tomorrow is to try and score.”

Juventus enter Tuesday’s match off the back of a 2-0 win over Chievo, while Barcelona fell 1-0 to Malaga in La Liga play on Saturday.

