Allegri: Juventus won’t underestimate Monaco

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes it’s not in the Bianconeri’s makeup to underestimate opponents, which is why he’s called on his side to be focused for their clash with Monaco.

The Old Lady will do battle with the Ligue 1 side in the semi-finals of the Champions League, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid square off in the other tie.

While many view Monaco as the upstarts in this year’s competition, Allegri was quick to warn his players that their place in the final isn’t guaranteed.

“It’s not in Juve’s culture to underestimate an opponent, especially a Champions League semi-finalist,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Full concentration will be needed.”

The first leg takes place on May 3 at the Stade Louis II, with the return fixture taking place at the Juventus Stadium on May 9.

