Allegri: Napoli-Juventus won’t define Higuain

All eyes will be on Gonzalo Higuain when he returns to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, but Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri made it clear it isn’t a defining match for the Argentine.

The ex-Napoli star shocked many by joining the Bianconeri last summer, with fans and pundits alike circling the date of his return to his former stomping grounds on the calendar.

While Higuain will no doubt try to continue his goalscoring ways, Allegri doesn’t believe anything should be made about his performance on Sunday or Wednesday, when the two teams meet again in the return leg of their Coppa Italia tie.

“These two matches won’t say anything about Higuain’s abilities,” he told reporters on Saturday. “They are important games and Gonzalo made a choice that must be respected.

“They will applaud him first and then jeer him, which is normal. He was loved here, but he is relaxed.

“He came back early [from international duty] and worked well during the week. I haven’t spoken with him because I don’t have anything to tell him.”

Napoli sit 10 points back of Juventus heading into Sunday’s fixture, and while matches between the two teams are always fiery, Allegri is anticipating a hostile but civil environment at the San Paolo.

“Juve are used to playing in these kind of matches where the opponent treats it like the game of the year,” he continued. “Tomorrow will be an important game for us and them.

“My wish is that it remains a clean game. Two teams that sit first and third will do battle tomorrow and Wednesday, and I am sure that Napoli fans will play a big role in the stadium while showing exemplary civility.”

Juventus sit atop the Serie A standings with 73 points from 29 matches.