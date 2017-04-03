Arsenal eyeing Udinese starlet Jankto

Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto is gaining admirers from beyond the peninsula, as Premier League side Arsenal the latest to show signs of interest in the youngster.

During the draw with Torino on Sunday afternoon the 21-year-old scored a fifth Serie A goal of the current campaign in 22 appearances, with a stunning drive that flew past Granata goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, that goal and another impressive performance from the former Slavia Prague youth was witnessed by a scout of the London-based club, who had travelled to Turin specifically to check on Jankto.

However, the Zebrette are keen to keep hold of the Czech for a little longer, and despite being contracted to the club until 2021 have offered him a new deal worth in the region of €40,000-a-week.

Scoring on his international debut against Lithuania during the recent international break, Udinese are thought to value Jankto somewhere between €10-12 million.

