Arsenal goalkeeper open to Napoli move

The agent of Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed that the Arsenal goalkeeper would be interested in joining Napoli next season, but warned that there were plenty of other interested parties.

Szczesny has spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma, but with the Giallorossi unwilling to match Arsenal’s demands for a permanent transfer, is set to return to North London this summer.

However, with Petr Cech and David Ospina currently ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, Szczesny appears destined to be offloaded in the summer, and Napoli have been touted as a potential destination.

“The Premier League is the best at the moment, and unfortunately a large gap exists between it and Serie A,” agent Jonathan Barnett told Radio CRC.

“In terms of Napoli, we must first see what the situation is with Arsenal and [coach Arsene] Wenger, after the loan with Roma finishes. Many clubs have enquired, but Napoli could be a good destination for him.”

Poland international Szczesny has kept 14 clean sheets from 33 league appearances for Roma this season.