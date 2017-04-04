Arsenal ready to splash the cash for Juventus star

Alex Sandro is on Arsenal’s radar, as reports suggest the English side are prepared to make a €35 million bid for the Juventus full-back.

The Gunners look set for a summer shakeup with word that Arsene Wenger could be on his way out, while Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move back to Italy.

While it’s unclear who will manage Arsenal, The Daily Mirror reports Alex Sandro could be part of the first team squad, as the English side have set aside €35m to land the Brazilian.

However it’s likely the London club would have to add to their bid to land the 26-year-old, as Juventus forked out €26m to land the full-back from Porto just two seasons ago.

Alex Sandro has established himself as a first-team regular for Juventus since then, netting four goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!