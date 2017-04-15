Atletico Madrid eyeing move for Juventus and Inter target

Sampdoria’s Milan Skriniar is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window with word that Atletico Madrid have joined Juventus and Inter in the race to sign the defender.

The Slovakian has impressed since joining the Bluerchiati in January 2016, and as a result several big clubs have taken notice of the 22-year-old.

Juventus and Inter have been linked with a move over the past few weeks, but Sky Sport Italia reports Atletico are the latest side to make their interest known.

Sampdoria have taken note of the potential bidding war that could emerge for Skriniar, and it’s believed the Blucerchiati are looking to secure €15 million if they let the 22-year-old go.

Skriniar has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria since joining from Zilina.

