Atletico Madrid in San Siro scouting mission

Sampdoria duo Lucas Torreira and Patrik Schick’s impressive recent performances have brought them to the attention of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Atleti’s chief scout Luis Rodríguez Ardila attended Monday night’s match against Inter in order to watch the two youngsters in action.

The Blucerchiati emerged from San Siro with a famous 2-1 victory in which they both starred once again under Marco Giampaolo’s guidance.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Los Colchoneros are also interested in Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, but his €50 million release clause could prove prohibitive to a deal being reached.

However, the Czech striker and Uruguayan regista are well within the financial reaches of Enrique Cerezo’s club and could be targeted as soon as this summer.