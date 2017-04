Bacca pushing for AC Milan stay

The agent of AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has insisted that his client has refuted offers to leave because he wants to be a success at the club.

Following a disappointing derby performance on an individual level, the 30-year-old was benched for the defeat against Empoli, which once more led to concerns about his future.

However, his agent Sergio Barila has defended his client’s performances during a difficult season and quelled suggestions that he will want to leave during the summer.

“I don’t think he is having a difficult season, it doesn’t seem like that to me,” Barila told¬†MilanNews. “He has scored 14 goals but he just wants serenity, confidence and positivity.

“There are no problems with anyone at the club. I will say that he has received offers yes, but all that he is thinking about at the moment is Milan. He’s happy here.”

Bacca has scored 13 Serie A goals and provided three assists in 24 starts for the Rossoneri this season.