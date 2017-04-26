Bacca pushing for AC Milan stay

The agent of AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has insisted that his client has refuted offers to leave because he wants to be a success at the club.

Following a disappointing derby performance on an individual level, the 30-year-old was benched for the defeat against Empoli, which once more led to concerns about his future.

However, his agent Sergio Barila has defended his client’s performances during a difficult season and quelled suggestions that he will want to leave during the summer.

“I don’t think he is having a difficult season, it doesn’t seem like that to me,” Barila told MilanNews. “He has scored 14 goals but he just wants serenity, confidence and positivity.

“There are no problems with anyone at the club. I will say that he has received offers yes, but all that he is thinking about at the moment is Milan. He’s happy here.”

Bacca has scored 13 Serie A goals and provided three assists in 24 starts for the Rossoneri this season.