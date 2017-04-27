Balotelli hits back at Cassano criticism

Nice striker Mario Balotelli hasn’t taken too kindly to recent criticism levelled at him by Antonio Cassano, stating you don’t have many friends at work.

The former Roma and Real Madrid forward made waves on Thursday by stating the 26-year-old, Paul Pogba and James Rodriguez are all overrated during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Although the pair had seemingly become close during Italy’s World Cup campaign in Brazil in 2014, Balotelli’s response made it clear the two aren’t friends.

“The genius has burst,” he wrote on his Twitter account, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

“It’s true that there are few friends and none of them are at work.”

Balotelli has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts with Nice this season, netting 15 goals in 25 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since joining on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer.

