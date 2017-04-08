Barcelona and Real Madrid set to battle for Juventus star

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With Pepe due to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, Real Madrid are concerned at the lack of depth without the Portuguese international.

Nacho, Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo are deemed too inexperienced to provide ample support for Sergio Ramos, prompting the Champions League holders to seek a seasoned defender, and Bonucci fits the bill.

The Italian international is set to be Real Madrid’s primary defensive target, and Bonucci is open to a move in order to fulfil his ambitions, according to El Confidencial.

Positive feedback from Fabio Cannavaro, Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain, who have all represented both Juventus and Real Madrid, has also played a role in Los Merengues’ decision to target the .

Meanwhile, Spanish champions Barcelona are also keeping a watchful eye on the former Bari centre-back, although their interest is less concrete.

Bonucci has made 305 appearances for Juventus since arriving in 2010, winning five Serie A titles with the Bianconeri.