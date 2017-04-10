Barcelona coach unfazed by impressive Juventus

Although Juventus have shown themselves to one of Europe’s best this season, Barcelona coach Luis Enrique wants his men to play their game when the two teams meet on Tuesday.

The 2015 Champions League finalists will battle it out in the quarter-finals of this year’s edition, though the Bianconeri enter in better form after beating Chievo over the weekend.

Barcelona fell to Malaga on Saturday, and despite the hiccup, Enrique has told his men to stick to their game regardless of whatever Juventus throw at them.

“I’ve seen Juventus press high up the pitch and take risks,” he told the assembled press on Monday. “I’ve also seen them sit back and defend. They can do it all.

“[Massimiliano] Allegri knows which version which will see. Certainly their statistics are spectacular, but we must not focus on that and instead look at our own ideas.

“We must play a good match regardless of our opponents.”

Enrique returns to Italy after coaching at Roma for the 2011/12 season, but the Spaniard made it clear his time in the capital will have impact on Tuesday’s match

“In terms of football, my return tomorrow will have nothing to do with my past at Roma,” he added. “However being in Italy is always nice.”

Barcelona sit three points back of rivals Real Madrid for top spot in La Liga.

