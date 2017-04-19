Barcelona v Juventus – Is ‘the Comeback pt II’ on?

Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, providing a near impossible mission for the Spaniards on Wednesday evening.

The Blaugrana were able to overturn a 4-0 deficit to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, however the Bianconeri provide an entirely different challenge.

Against the experienced defensive line of the Italian Champions, can the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez mount a comeback, or is this tie already too far gone?

Nicholas Carroll previews the second leg for FIFtv.

