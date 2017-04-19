Barcelona’s Pique tips Juventus for Champions League win

After Juventus knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League, defender Gerard Pique feels the Bianconeri have what it takes to go all the way in the competition.

A 3-0 first leg win in Turin allowed Juventus to soak up everything Barcelona could throw at them in Wednesday’s tie at the Camp Nou which ended goalless.

“They are a great team and in general they were better than us, they deserved to progress and I wish them the best because they can win the tournament,” Pique told BeIN Sports.

“We may have created chances but we had to climb such a mountain. They are Italians, they know how to defend well and they are specialists in that area, they have come to play their style of football and have done it very well.”

