Benfica striker on Inter radar

Inter scouts were recently in attendance for Benfica’s home match against Porto, and it looks as though Kostas Mitroglou was the reason for their visit.

The home side were held to a 1-1 draw, and while the Greek international failed to hit the back of the net, his industrious play is said to have impressed the Nerazzurri.

Portuguese newspaper Record reports Inter are ready to make a move for Mitroglou, though they will have to beat out Valencia, as the Spanish side are also keen to land the 29-year-old.

The former Fulham striker has impressed in Portugal over the past two seasons, and as a result Benfica aren’t likely to let him leave for anything less than the €40 million release clause currently in his contract, which runs until 2020.

Since joining Benfica in 2015, Mitroglou has netted 50 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions.

