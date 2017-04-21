Bentancur honoured after completing Juventus move
New Juventus signing Rodrigo Bentancur says he’s honoured to join the Bianconeri after completing his move from Boca Juniors.
The Uruguayan finally signed off on his long-awaited transfer on Friday, with the Old Lady paying €9.5 million to secure his services.
Bentancur stated he’s delighted Juventus have shown faith in his abilities, and that he can’t wait to test himself in Serie A.
“I’m happy that a team like Juventus showed interest in me,” he told the Bianconeri’s official website. “It’s a big opportunity to be here and I am happy.
“I don’t really know Italian football. I’ve watched it on TV, but I want to take advantage of this opportunity.
“It’s different from Argentine football as it is more physical. It’s a new beginning and I have a lot to learn.”
The Uruguayan also revealed that he spoke with former Juventus striker Carlos Tevez about the Bianconeri.
“As soon as I had the opportunity, I spoke with Carlitos,” he added. “He told me that Juventus is a great club, but I’ve also learned [about the club] on my own.”
Juventus take on Genoa in Serie A play on Sunday.
