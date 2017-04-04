Bergomi: Real Madrid boss isn’t better than Pioli

While Stefano Pioli’s future at Inter is anything but certain, former Nerazzurri defender Giuseppe Bergomi believes last year’s Champions League winner – Zinedine Zidane – isn’t a better tactician than the Italian.

Antonio Conte continues to be linked with the Inter job as Suning Group are deadset on making the Italian giants a force to be reckoned with this summer, throwing the current boss’ future into question.

Bergomi has made it clear he’s a fan of Pioli despite the Nerazzurri’s recent defeat to Sampdoria, even stating that the former Lazio tactician is just as good as other big name coaches, like Zidane.

“Stefano continues to grow and brought Lazio close to the top,” he told Tutti Convocati. “Before yesterday [against Sampdoria] he was averaging 2.24 points a game with Inter.

“We know how hard it is to coach in Milan with Inter. I don’t want the last few matches to alter my opinion, as I believe he is a good coach that is still growing.

“[Silvio] Berlusconi signed [Arrigo] Sacchi when he wasn’t a big name. Zidane now coaches Real Madrid but he isn’t better than Pioli. If you give him four top players, Pioli can win.”

Milan and Inter look set to miss out on Champions League qualification this season, and Bergomi made it clear that Italian football needs them to become forces once again.

“The shirts of Milan and Inter weigh more than others,” he added. “Even Juventus needs the two Milan teams to return to their previous heights.

“With all due respect to Roma and Napoli, the Giallorossi have to sell in order to make moves in the transfer window, while the Partenopei play well but have never come close to Juve.”

Bergomi made 756 appearances in all competitions for Inter from 1979 to 1999.

