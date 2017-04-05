Berlusconi: AC Milan to be sold on April 13-14

The sale of AC Milan is on track to be completed on April 13 or 14, according to club president Silvio Berlusconi.

Over the course of the past 12 months, the deal has suffered multiple and continuous delays, although the 80-year-old has insisted that everything should progress smoothly and it will be finalised this month.

“It is business as usual, as I have said,” Berlusconi told reporters at the Milan Furniture Fair. “[It will happen by] April 13 or 14.”

Yonghong Li is the man who is in line to take over at the San Siro club, having previously attempted to be part of the takeover which was fronted by Sino Europe Sports.

Should the sale finally go through as expected as Berlusconi anticipates, it would be completed ahead of the city derby against Inter, which is scheduled for April 15.