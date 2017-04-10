Berlusconi won’t accept honorary AC Milan position

It doesn’t look as though Silvio Berlusconi will remain involved at AC Milan once the club is sold, with reports suggesting he will turn down an offer to become the side’s honorary president.

After months of speculation it looks as though the 80-year-old will finally say goodbye to the Rossoneri, with a group led by Yonghong Li set to take over on April 13.

While Li has reportedly offered Berlusconi the role of honorary president, ANSA reports the Italian is leaning towards declining the offer.

After 31 years in charge of Milan, it’s believed the Italian would prefer to leave the club entirely rather than stay on in a limited capacity.

The entire Chinese delegation are expected to land in Italy on Wednesday, with Li’s right hand man, David Han, already in Italy ahead of Thursday’s sale.

