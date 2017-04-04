Boca Juniors starlet undergoes Juventus medical

Juventus will welcome Boca Juniors starlet Rodrigo Bentancur to their ranks next season, as the Uruguayan underwent a medical in Turin on Monday.

The 19-year-old is viewed by many as one of world football’s brightest prospects, resulting in the Bianconeri securing an option for his services when they allowed Carlos Tevez to return to the Argentine club in 2015.

While Juventus are required to pay Boca €9.4 million by April 20, it’s all but certain that the Bianconeri will exercise their option.

“Rodrigo Bentancur arrived at J-Medical this afternoon,” a statement read on the Juve website on Monday. “The Uruguayan midfielder is carrying out routine tests ahead of a proposed move to Juventus from Boca Juniors.”

Bentancur has netted one goal in 40 appearances for Boca.

