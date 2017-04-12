Buffon: AC Milan-Liverpool shows nothing is done

The 2005 Champions League final means Gianluigi Buffon is taking nothing for granted when Juventus travel to Barcelona.

Many will believe the hard work was done by the Bianconeri in Turin and that they are already in an extremely strong position after their 3-0 win over the Blaugrana in the first leg of their quarter-final.

However, Buffon is not one to subscribe to that theory and pointed to AC Milan’s heartbreaking collapse against Liverpool in Istanbul as proof that Juve cannot consider themselves through to the final four.

“We have great respect for Barcelona, especially after their comeback against PSG,” Buffon told Sky Sport Italia. “In football there have been many comebacks, I think of Milan-Liverpool, or Milan-Deportivo [Milan let a 4-1 first leg lead slip and were eliminated].

“This year, there has already been a great comeback by Barcelona. We will be humble going to the Camp Nou, with no arrogance or overconfidence. We know nothing is done.”

A Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini has the Old Lady very much in the driving seat ahead of the return leg on April 19.