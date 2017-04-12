Candreva promises Inter response against AC Milan

After suffering a shock defeat away to Crotone last time out, Antonio Candreva has insisted Inter will bounce back against AC Milan.

A Diego Falcinelli double condemned the Nerazzurri to a surprising loss and seriously hindered any lingering hopes of a top four finish.

However, Candreva has promised supporters that the players were aware how disappointing such results were and that this weekend’s derby gives them the perfect chance to put things right.

“We can only apologise to the fans for our recent performances,” Candreva said in a video live chat with fans. “Our job is now to make up for that in the derby.

“The derby is a game that everyone has been looking forward to and we can’t wait for it. We know how important it is for the fans. We want to win it for them so that we can celebrate together.”

The winger was also self-critical of his own displays this season and acknowledged that he can improve upon his own individual performances.

“I can certainly do better,” he added. “All players go through periods of playing well and then not being at their best, that is natural. This year, we have been climbing the table.

“But we must do more because this club is among the best in the world. Wearing these colours is a source of real pride for me and we must honour them every time we step out on to the field.”