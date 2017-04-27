Cassano claims Manchester United star and Balotelli are overrated

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano isn’t a fan of Paul Pogba or Mario Balotelli after claiming the pair, along with James Rodriguez, are overrated.

The 34-year-old believes the trio aren’t worth their price-tags, while also stating that the former duo have benefitted from having Mini Raiola as their agents.

“Is Pogba really worth €120 million? No not for me,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Rodriguez worth €80m? No.

“If he’s worth that, how much would [Andres] Iniesta have been worth at his age?

“As for Balotelli, I wish Mario the best and he’s doing well in France, but both he and Pogba have been lucky in life: they’re managed by a very good agent, Raiola.

“He’s given both of them incredible opportunities.”

Cassano also revealed his podium of top players, which includes a trio of Barcelona stars.

“[Lionel] Messi is the best,” he added. “Then there is Iniesta. Then Xavi, along with me.

“I’m still worthy of being on the podium at this time.”

Cassano remains without a club after seeing his Sampdoria contract terminated by mutual consent in January 2017.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!